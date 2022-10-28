Patricia E. (Mallory) Wright, age 71, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away October 25, 2022. Pat was born February 15, 1951, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to William and Olive (Davenport) Mallory.
Pat graduated from Coopersville High School in 1969 and immediately went to work as a secretary for Meijer Inc. Following the death of her first husband, Pat enrolled in Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City and transferred to Grand Valley State University, where she earned a B.S. degree in mathematics with a Secondary Teaching Certificate in 1993. In 1994, she was employed by Grand Rapids Public Schools at Union High School, where she taught all levels of high school math before retiring in 2010. In 2006, she was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year for all Grand Rapids high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.