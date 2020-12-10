Patricia Ellen DeHaan, age 79 of Ferrysburg, passed away November 30, 2020, from dementia at home under the care of Hospice surrounded by her family and service dog, Magic. She was born November 26, 1941, in Grand Haven, to the late Albert and Barbara (Vandernoot) Jordan. Pat married Albert DeHaan on June 21, 1960, in Grand Haven.
Pat worked in the offices for the Michigan State Police and was the secretary to the chief of police at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety office for over 20 years. Pat served on the Ferryburg Board of Appeals, was involved with the Ferryburg beautician community and was in charge of getting the town clock in Ferrysburg. She enjoyed traveling the United States, along with the Caribbean and Germany. Pat loved going to the casinos, working estate sales, buying and selling antiques along with shopping for antiques; she even had a booth in the malls to sell her antiques.
