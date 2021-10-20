Patricia Jean Murray (Lewis), age 69, passed away at her home in Huntsville, Alabama, on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born September 11, 1952, to Willard and Betty (Southworth) Lewis in Wichita, Kansas.
Pat graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1970. She was retired as a florist and service manager from Publix Super Market.
