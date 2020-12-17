Patricia K. “Patty” Frazier, age 53, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, unexpectedly. She was born September 3, 1967, to Wilbur “Sonny” and Geraldine (Larue) Frazier in Grand Haven, Michigan.
She was a dedicated employee at RCI Travel Agency, where she worked for 15 years as a travel agent. Patty enjoyed the outdoors by running, hiking and going on walks in her spare time. She loved traveling and spending time with family on the beach. Patty had a vivacious and outgoing personality that many people enjoyed, and she was always ready to have a good time. Her carefree and bubbly spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
