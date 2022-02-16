Patricia Myra Heibel, 75, passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to Fred and Evelyn Alman. She married the love of her life, Patrick V. Heibel, on August 14, 1965.
Patricia lived in Grand Haven most of her life. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling and spending time with her family. “Pat” worked as a medical receptionist for 15 years.
