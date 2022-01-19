Patricia M. Sluis, age 78 of Spring Lake, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Harbor Hospice-Poppen House Residence. She was born on November 9, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Leon and Louise (Palmer) Novakowski. Pat married Robert Sluis on July 21, 1961, in Coopersville, Michigan.
Pat graduated from Coopersville High School and ran a children’s day care out of her home for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she helped with many funeral luncheons, and she enjoyed camping, cooking, knitting and doing various crafts. Family was important to Pat, and she especially loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
