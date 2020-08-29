Patricia “Pat” Anne Van’t Hof-Hooper, age 92, of Grand Haven, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born in New York, New York, in 1928 to the late Paul and Jean Cappel.
Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth W. Van’t Hof; their daughter, Christie Jean Van’t Hof; and her second husband, James Hooper. She is survived by her son, William “Bill” (Michele) Van’t Hof; and grandchildren, Kenneth L. and Laurel Van’t Hof, all of Park City Utah. Also surviving are stepsons James (Sylvia), David and Phil (Judy) Hooper; as well as by many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends.
