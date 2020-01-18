Patricia Shay, age 78, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at MediLodge at the Shore. She was born May 14, 1941, in Grand Rapids, to Robert and Faye (Bigelow) Dibble; and she married John Shay on December 14, 1962, at United Brethren Church in Grand Rapids.
Pat loved talking to the Lord. She attended Bible Baptist College, and enjoyed attending children’s Bible hour with her sister. In her younger years, she sang with her sisters in Youth for Christ International in Grand Rapids. Pat was an active member of 4-H and loved to ride horses. She had a contagious laugh, and was very loving and compassionate with everyone she met.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, John Shay; daughter, Erin (Gary) McCaleb; son, Robert (Cheri) Shay; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Ryan, Lauren, Emily, Paul, Daniel and Rachel; two sisters, Margaret “Maggie” (Charlie) Webb and Carole Huttenga; and her brother, Larry (Kathy) Dibble. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Dibble.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Services are entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
