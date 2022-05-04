The Memorial Service for Patricia Shears will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
