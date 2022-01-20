The Funeral Mass for Patricia Sluis will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
