Patricia Wessel

Patricia Ann Wessel was born on August 31, 1952 and went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Grand Haven to the late Jack and Lois (DeWitt) Van Hall, along with three brothers: Denny (Donna), Ted (Lori), and Pete.
Pat worked for the Grand Haven Tribune for over 20 years. She was a lifetime member of Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven.
(0) comments
