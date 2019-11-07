Patrick A. Swiftney, age 65, of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2019, at home. He was born September 6, 1954, in Grand Haven to Ernest and Jacqueline Mary (Wilkins) Swiftney; and married Nancy Brown on September 22, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patrick worked in the plumbing industry for over 40 years. He loved his work and interacting with people, and previously worked for Etna Supply in Muskegon. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925 and Sons of American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Patrick loved to cook, order from Amazon “with free freight,” and socialize with family and friends, and he was loved by all.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy Swiftney; son, Sam Swiftney; two sisters, Susan (David) Conrad and Amy (Andy) Kleppe; brother, Michael Swiftney; three nieces: Alex, Grace and Ella Kleppe; and two nephews, Harry and Ben Conrad. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Clark; brother, Tony Swiftney; and nephew, Shane Swiftney.
A memorial service for Patrick will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with Ken Lind officiating. Friends may meet the family 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 7 (tonight), at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
