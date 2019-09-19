Patrick Allen “Forrest” Pierson, 74, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away September 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
He was born March 11, 1945, son of James and Effie (Rayner) Forrest in Douglas, Michigan. Patrick worked several occupations throughout his life including as a machinist at Rubber Company, a farmer and a woodworker. He married Patty Musser on June 14, 1969, at McDowell Church in Casco Township, and they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing. Patrick enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Forrest; and his sister-in-law, Cindy Forrest.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Patty; children: OJ (Julie) Pierson of Twin Lake, Michigan, and Shannon (Jennifer Boller) Pierson of Grand Haven, Michigan; siblings: John (Sandy) Forrest of Kalamazoo, Ken Forrest of South Haven, Sharon Worel of Athens, Alabama, and Cathy Willson of Covert; grandchildren: Catherine (Tyler) Crosby, Alaric James Pierson and Logan Allen Pierson; and sister-in-law, Trish Forrest of Holland.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jodi Cartwright officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick’s honor to the American Red Cross of West Michigan at 1050 Fuller Avenue N.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Patrick will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township, Michigan. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven (269-637-0333).
