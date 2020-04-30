Patrick John McCabe, age 80 of Fruitport Township, passed away from lung cancer on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. He was born August 7, 1939, in Northwood, N.D., to John and Anne (Moen) McCabe.
Pat proudly served his country for 30 years in the United States Coast Guard and retired as a CWO4. He then went to work as a fuel handler at Consumers Energy Port Sheldon and retired after working faithfully for 17 years.
