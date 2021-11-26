The Funeral Service with Full Military Rites for Patrick Marshall will take place at 12 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
