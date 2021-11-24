Patrick William Marshall, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at American House. He was born on October 25, 1946, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William and Helen (Flechman) Marshall. Patrick married Marion Cain on September 11, 1965, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Patrick graduated from Grand Haven High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He worked as a welder and was a part of the Local 169 Boilermakers Union for 38 years. Patrick attended Watermark Church and loved hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling to Florida. He was a big fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, and loved spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren.
