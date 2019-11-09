Patsy L. Scott, age 82, passed away Wednesday night, November 6, 2019, in Grand Haven. Patsy was born August 26, 1937, in Grand Haven to Lloyd and Esther McCaleb.
Pasty married James “Jim” Scott of Maud, Oklahoma, on May 21, 1960, in Grand Haven. Patsy and Jim were introduced to each other by Jim’s best friend, Paul Crum, when they went into Presley’s Drug Store for Lucky Strikes and a 7-UP.
Mrs. Scott first worked out of high school at the McLaughten Five and Dime Store sales counter. Patsy then worked at Presley’s Drug Store soda fountain, and Hackers Pharmacy stocking shelves. Patsy also worked at Grand Haven Brass, Fricano’s Pizza and the Grand Haven sewer plant. She volunteered as a Boy Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. Her most important job was raising a son and two daughters.
Patsy took tap dancing lessons as a child. She enjoyed singing in the choirs of the Grand Haven Methodist and Community churches. Patsy also enjoyed traveling across Michigan, fishing, boating, hiking and biking. Patsy’s favorite desserts were blueberry and rhubarb pies.
Patsy is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Ann (Jeff) Kaminski of Grand Haven and Laura Lee Crum of Leghton, Alabama; one son, Robert Allen Scott of Grand Haven; four grandchildren: Amber Scott, Kaleb Kaminski, Austin Crum, Ashley Crum; and five great-grandchildren: Emma Ann Scott, Braden A.J. Gordon Scott, Kilee Ann Scott, Olivia Miriam Jane Crum, Oliver Mitchell Kaminski. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Lloyd and Esther McCaleb; and younger brother, Tom McCaleb.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorials to the Scott family are appreciated. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.