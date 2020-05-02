At 7:18 a.m. April 27, 2020, the gates to Heaven opened as the angels hummed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Lord said, “Welcome my child. Welcome! Please stand and dance into my arms – you have more than exceeded my expectations with your kindness, your generosity, and your fierce love for all. Because of that, I shall deem you the maker of my rainbows. The calm after the storm, the beauty, and the hope.” Then the Lord said, “It is time to wave goodbye to your loving family and friends for now, for you shall all meet again, I promise. Until then, they will know and feel your love in every rainbow they see.” She turned around with a pain-free, child-like joy on her face, as if saying, “Can you believe this? I get to send you rainbows!” And then, our beautiful mother and friend waved goodbye.
Patti Alene Buurma, age 75, ended her 6 ½-year journey with breast cancer on Monday. Throughout her journey, she tried many different experiments, and by doing so, hopefully gave doctors more knowledge to help future generations.
