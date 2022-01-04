The Memorial Service for Paul Bierman will be at 4 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
ALERT
Latest News
- COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
- Two injured in crash at M-45, 88th Ave.
- Omicron variant detected in Ottawa County
- WMC athletic director Gruppen stepping away from role; will continue to coach boys basketball
- Lions need to draft a defense more than a quarterback
- Winter storm warning goes into effect early Wednesday morning
- Community Center request for marketing, rebranding, AV equipment approved
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- College football bowl game player gifts: Here’s the swag players, staff get for each bowl game
- Wheeler arraignment postponed to Friday
- Michigan urges schools to delay or make large events remote
- BLP expresses desire to retain diesel plant building
- City sells trolleys to pair of local businesses
- Village welcomes new DDA director
- A tribute to former Ships Log author 'Mr. Fox'
- Michigan health department reverses course, updates to CDC COVID-19 quarantine guidelines
- Winter storm warning goes into effect early Wednesday morning
- Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- State’s gun status quo must change (10)
- Your Views (10)
- What we learned: 2021 filled with hard lessons (8)
- Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash (5)
- Your Views (4)
- GOP is right: Build Back Better provides break for the rich (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Will there be room in the inn this Christmas? (3)
- Your Views (3)
- What happened to the dollar store? (3)
- The future is electric: The rising popularity of EVs (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Traveling around Tri-Cities is neither here nor there (2)
- Start small to change the world (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure the virus will stick around (2)
- Will city allow recreational pot sales? (2)
- BLP expresses desire to retain diesel plant building (2)
- The sad state of free speech on college campuses (1)
- City sells trolleys to pair of local businesses (1)
- Trigger fingers: 1 person kills, but more can be responsible (1)
- A tribute to former Ships Log author 'Mr. Fox' (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Treatment of Uyghurs is at the center of China's Winter Olympics problem (1)
- Getting to the know Catherine McNally (1)
- The love of God is the central truth of Christmas (1)
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements (1)
- Letting yourself go with the stories of Christmas (1)
- My favorite Christmas traditions (1)
- Gov. Whitmer supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend (1)
- Proposed ordinance would let City Council 'take their show on the road' (1)
- 98-year-old celebrates 70 years as Hope basketball season ticket holder (1)
- Farewell after 45 years in the hospital (1)
- Area schools make plans ahead of mask mandate expiration (1)
- Opinion Poll results (1)
- Packing the Supreme Court should be off the table (1)
- The Chalkboard Project: ‘Dismantling the power of words’ (1)
- Wheeler arraignment postponed to Friday (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The perfect Christmas gift? Cash (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.