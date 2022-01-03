Paul Joseph Bierman, age 46 of Grand Haven, passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Spectrum Health Hospital. He was born on November 24, 1975, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Joseph and Arlene (Kessler) Bierman. Paul married the former Gwen Arnold on September 14, 1996, in Grand Haven.
Paul owned Bierman Electric for many years and was also the electrical inspector for the city of Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Norton Shores, Roosevelt Park and Rockford. He won the People’s Choice Award for Best Electrician in 2021. Paul was a member of Trinity Reformed Church, where he served as deacon, former youth group director, property manager of the church, and he had a servant’s heart helping many people. He enjoyed his antique tractor, camping and boating.
