Mr. Paul Jr Lampe, of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 5, 1942, in Grand Haven to the late Paul and Gladys (Bolton) Lampe.
He was a graduate of Grand Haven High School and Western Michigan University. His life work was dedicated to building beautiful homes all along the coast of West Michigan with his Lampe Construction Company. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a trustee. However, his happiest moments were on Big Star Lake surrounded by his family and friends.
