Paul McMullen, 49, of Grand Haven died unexpectedly on Friday, March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
ALERT
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- GH's McMullen, a youth track coach and former Olympian, dies
- ‘He bleeds red and gray’
- GH bike shop on the move
- Judge rules in favor of city in Duncan lawsuit
- Full force: New era of full-time firefighters starts Sunday
- Pilot survives airplane crash
- Snowmen on Main winners announced
- Scottville Clown Band makes a plea for help
- Barbara Bekins
- County, NOCH working hard to get vaccine doses into arms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- More questions than answers (17)
- Choosing the path of most resistance (4)
- A cancel culture or a culture of accountability? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Scottville Clown Band makes a plea for help (3)
- How Biden can fix America's tarnished image (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Don’t chill speech in reforming elections (2)
- BLP to recommend demolition of diesel plant for townhomes, despite survey (2)
- Your Views (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.