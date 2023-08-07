Paul Zellar, 87, passed away at a Detroit hospital on July 2, 2023. He was from Grand Haven.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lillian, of Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven. Surviving children are: Chris Church of Bath, Michigan; Paul of Flower Mound, Texas; Julia Demerau of Richmond, Virginia; and Laura Lawniezak of Riley, Michigan. A son, David, preceded him in death in 2021. He leaves 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.