Mrs. Pauline A. Nicholson, age 92, of Spring Lake, formerly of Wilmette, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born January 26, 1927, in Evanston, Illinois, to Joseph and Rose (Schneider) Evert. On January 26, 1946, she married Bronce “Nick” Nicholson II, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1983.
Pauline was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Gurnee, Illinois. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, ceramics and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Orlee (David) Lukasik of Spring Lake and James (Jane) Nicholson of Lake Villa, Illinois; son-in-law, Efrin Madrigal of Las Vegas, Nevada; three grandchildren: Andy (Heather) Lukasik, Tiffany (John) Murch and Shana Nicholson; and four great-grandchildren: Austin and Alexis Lukasik, Brendan and Patrick Murch. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and good friend, Peggy Knuth. She was preceded in death by her son, Bronce III “Sonny”; daughter, Christian Nicholson; sisters, Rose Kish and Margaret Nicholson; and brother, Joseph Evert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. David Gross officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Northbrook, Illinois. Memorial contributions in memory of Pauline may be given to Mary, Light of Learning, St. Mary’s Catholic School or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.