Peggy Ann (Nummerdor) Cameron, age 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday evening, February 18, 2022. She was the daughter of Jim and Agnes Nummerdor, born December 19, 1957.
Preceding her in death was her father. Peggy is survived by her husband, Craig Cameron; her daughters: Kalie, Vivian Rose, Katie, Julie, Ilia and Deborah; along with her grandchildren: Gabriella, Christian, Riley, Ella, Cameron, Raymond, Brook and Jessie; also her brothers, Jim (Sue) Nummerdor Jr. and John Nummerdor; sister, Kari (David) Crawford; niece, Maggie Nummerdor; and nephew, Ryan Crawford.
