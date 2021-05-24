Peggy June Cleveringa, age 73, of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Poppen House Residence. She was born on June 30, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to David and Margaret (Cart) Cleveringa.
Peggy graduated from Grand Haven High School and then attended Olivet Nazarene University. She was a member of the American Family Association, and worked as a technician in pharmaceuticals for several years. Peggy loved working with children and enjoyed sewing. She was also an avid gardener who enjoyed working with her plants and flowers.
