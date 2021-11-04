Pete DeGraff was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on Christmas Day 1946. His sister Lee, 10 years old at the time, said he was not what she wanted for Christmas, but she loved him anyway. He made his best friends during elementary school, who will fondly remember him for his humor.
Pete spent his life trying to help others. He voluntarily signed up to be a Marine during Vietnam, served one tour, and was changed in ways we still don't fully understand. His love of sports led him to be an umpire, referee and baseball coach, shaping the next generation of players in good sportsmanship. He spent his career working in social service and education to improve the lives of others.
