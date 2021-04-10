Peter James Zerillo, age 74, passed away on March 26, 2021, peacefully with his family by his side. He was born July 10, 1946, to Nicholas and Eunice (Barrows) Zerillo in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Grosse Ile High School in 1965.
Peter was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church. As an early computer programmer, Peter created innovative data systems for Reid Tool Supply in Muskegon, where he retired as vice president in 2000. As a car enthusiast, Peter meticulously restored a 1931 Chevy Coupe, traveling far and wide searching for elusive parts at swap meets. As a lifelong hockey fan, he grew up listening to games in French from Canadian broadcasts. As a Type I diabetic and two-time transplant recipient, Peter was a quiet fighter, living decades longer than predicted. As a witty, intelligent and astute husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever missed and remembered as we pass the butter plate covered in thumbprints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.