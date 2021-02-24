Peter Owen Silkworth, age 59, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Grand Haven. He was born June 29, 1961, in Manistique, Michigan, to Wibur and Madelyn (Fountain) Silkworth, and grew up in Cooks, Michigan.
After high school, Pete joined the Coast Guard in 1980 and retired as a senior chief in 2020. Pete also worked and retired from the Board of Light & Power in 2015. Pete was known in the community as being a wonderful friend, always willing to help his neighbors – saying it “was no sweat” to help someone out. He was known as the “fix it dad.” Pete had a great sense of humor who made people laugh. His proudest moment in his life was when his baby boy Nolan was born.
