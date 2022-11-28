Peter Sturrus, 89, of Spring Lake died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- 'I should have listened to my attorney'
- 'I should have listened to my attorney'
- Bipartisan state elections board votes 4-0 to certify Nov. 8 results
- Sorrelle leading senior-laden Buccaneer boys into unchartered waters
- GH's Norder ninth at regional XC competition; will race in Calif. at nationals in December
- Santa's back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind
- Holland police dog Saro dies after sudden illness
- US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
Most Popular
Articles
- City responds to WGHN claims
- Jumpin' Java to close its doors after 24 years
- Lakers chasing another district trophy with new-look lineup
- Ottawa County groping suspect arrested in Barry County
- Auditors request BLP, city to sort out snowmelt system
- Commissioners OK additional ARPA funded projects
- GH Township considers rental ordinance changes
- Light Night was a 'magical evening'
- 'It’s an entire family adventure' – Locals bask in Christmas tree farm traditions, adventures
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Not all boys are boys; not all girls are girls (9)
- Campaign filing report: Grand Haven school board (3)
- Campaign filings report: Spring Lake school board (3)
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (3)
- Dear Donald Trump: You are not a dictator (2)
- Election Letters Policy (2)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (2)
- Your Views (2)
- GHAPS to unveil bond proposal for new middle school, athletic facilities (1)
- U-M's Harbaugh expects 4 MSU players to be charged (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas (1)
- Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident (1)
- House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- Get to know your candidates for state Senate (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1993 (1)
- Election results (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.