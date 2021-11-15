Philip "Phil" Cook, 80, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife, Norma, and daughter, Kathi, at his side, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Phil was born and raised in Detroit, married Norma in 1960, and moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1962.
The Cooks owned and operated Dr. Phil’s Auto Clinic and Cookie’s Corner Store, Spring Lake, for 30 years. Phil’s most memorable time at Dr. Phil’s was “working on his low riders and go-fast trucks” with his grandchildren, and the countless family and friends, until the wee hours of the morning.
