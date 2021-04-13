Philip James Nass Sr., age 73 of Ludington, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Ocala, Florida. He was born April 6, 1947, in Albion, Michigan, to Carl W. and Louise H. (Gosen) Nass.
Phil married the former Linda D. Shaw on December 18, 1964, in Spring Lake, Michigan. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2018, after 53 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.