Phillip “Phil” Allen McCaleb, 62, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died July 15, 2022, at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming, Michigan, after a 10-year battle with heart ailments.
Phil was born on July 25, 1959, in Fremont, Michigan, to the Rev. Woodrow and Lois McCaleb. Phil attended grade school in Elyria, Ohio, and graduated in 1977 from Quincy Senior High School in Quincy, Illinois, where he was active in intramural sports. Phil studied at Quincy College (now, Quincy University), and took a bachelor of arts degree in history at Grand Rapids Baptist College (now, Cornerstone University) in 1982, where he founded the college’s ice hockey club. He also took a bachelor of science degree in education at Calvin College (now, Calvin University) in 1983.
