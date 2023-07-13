Phillip Arthur Clark, age 86, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. He was born May 22, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Claude and Marjorie (Inwood) Clark. He married the love of his life on Nov. 26, 1960, Donna Jean Carlson. They met while living in Seattle.
Phil graduated from Grand Haven High School where he played basketball. He worked as a credit manager for Shakespeare Fishing Corporation, Bear Archery in Grayling and later at Zelenka Nursery and the Grand Rapids Press. Phil loved sports and coached youth hockey and football. He was a proud supporter of Spring Lake High School Athletics and the University of Michigan. Phil was a voracious reader and history buff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.