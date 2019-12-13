Phil DuShane, age 76, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Phil was born January 19,1943, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Phillip and Mary (Peoples) DuShane. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years and retired from Sealed Power.
Phil married Judy Kempker on August 9, 1969, celebrating 50 years of marriage this year. Together they raised three sons and were the loving grandparents of eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Phil is survived by his wife, Judy; and his three sons: Nick (Tracy) DuShane, Rodney (Cari) DuShane and Brett DuShane (Cheryl Besemer); grandchildren: Nikole, Logen, Rylee, Colton, Nicole, Brieanna, Jordyn and Summer; great-grandson, Tony; brother, Gary (Margaret) DuShane; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Mary DuShane; and brothers, Bill and Roger.
As per Phil’s request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Phil’s honor may be made to the Veterans Administration.
