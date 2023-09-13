Phillip “Jay” Glaser, age 80 of Ferrysburg, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at home. He was born on May 31, 1943, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Lawrence and Nola (Tuttle) Glaser.
Jay graduated from high school and then proudly served his country as an Army National Guardsman for six years. He married the love of his life, Willetta Wade, on August 27, 1964, in Muncie, Indiana. Jay was a fix-it guy who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed helping others out, especially his friends and neighbors. Jay enjoyed being outdoors, and especially liked going fishing. He and his wife, Willetta, were the owners of the Rendezvous Restaurant in Grand Haven for 30 years and were well known in the community.
