Phyllis Anne Robinson Jonker, age 93 of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Florida. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Samuel and Luella (Schwehn) Robinson. Phyllis married Alvin L. Jonker on June 23, 1955, in Olivet, Michigan. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2021, after 66 years of marriage.
Phyllis graduated from high school and went on to earn her teaching degree from Michigan State University. She worked as a music teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) for nine years, and later, became co-owner of Jonker Hardware which she operated with Al until their retirement.
