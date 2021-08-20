Phyllis E. (Austgen) Stalzer, age 89 of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake.
Phyllis was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, May 27, 1932, to the late Russell and Goldie (Ford) Warner. Phyllis had many different jobs over her lifetime, and enjoyed them all. She met many wonderful people who became her forever friends. Her door was always open, and she welcomed everyone who would visit. She was known as “Mrs. A” to all of the neighborhood kids coming and going from her house. In her down time, she could be found roller skating, knitting, traveling, enjoying time with her “lunch bunch friends,” but especially spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her smile, her love for people, and will be missed by all who knew her.
