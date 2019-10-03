Phyllis Mae Lubben Kiebach Fawcett, age 93, of Viera, Florida, passed away Thursday, September 26, at the Life Center of Palm Bay.
She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Harm and Jeanette (Daane) Lubben on October 8, 1925. She was preceded in death by husbands Henry Kiebach and Walter Fawcett.
Phyllis graduated from Grand Haven High School with honors in 1943. Phyllis did secretarial work for the Gordon Laughead Piano Co. and the JSJ Corporation. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed singing with the Tuesday Musicale Ladies Chorus, and sang solos for weddings and other special occasions.
Phyllis played the piano and was able to accompany herself when practicing vocal music. She was a charter member of the Indian River Colony Club Chorus in Florida. She excelled at cards and other games and especially enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was an excellent cook and an avid reader, and also enjoyed knitting.
She was a very loving mother and will be missed by her daughter, Patricia Kiebach. Other survivors are brothers Rodney (Carole) Lubben and Howard (Beverly) Lubben; sister, Nancy Plantenga; and several nieces and nephews.
