Mrs. Phyllis Jean (Carder) Yonker, age 88, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Spring Lake, Michigan. She was born on June 16, 1933, in Belfast, Arkansas, to Coy and Ila Mildred (McDonald) Carder.
Phyllis graduated from Paron High School, Class of 1950; attended Draugh School of Business; and worked at Lumberman Credit Union. She moved to Grand Haven in 1951, where she met the love of her life, Gene Yonker, while he was on leave from the Army during the Korean War. They married on June 8, 1954, and had two children, Pamela (Mike) Arnold and Randy (Kristy) Yonker.
