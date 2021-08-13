The Funeral Service for Phyllis will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Trinity Reformed Church with the Rev. Randy Bremmer officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial contributions may be given to Harbor Hospice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Phyllis’s online guest book.

