Phyllis Joan Simonis, age 81, of Spring Lake, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Riverside Nursing Center. She was born May 4, 1941, in Grand Rapids, to Howard and Hallie (Ellis) Snyder. She married Dennis Simonis on March 2, 2002, in Grand Haven.
Phyllis graduated from Grand Haven High School and then Ferris State University, and worked for Sears in retail management. She loved crafting, gardening, feeding the birds, and collecting lighthouses and Santa Clauses. Phyllis enjoyed decorating for every holiday and was a wonderful baker. She enjoyed making her family sweet treats.
