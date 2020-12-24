Phyllis May Shaver of Spring Lake, Michigan, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on December 22, 2020. After 94 beautiful years on earth, she joins her husband, John W. Shaver, in Heaven.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved and was loved by her children: Suzanne (Steve) Weiss of Comstock Park, Gail (David) Spyke of Spring Lake, Janice Shaver of Grand Haven and Allen Shaver of Spring Lake. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Tammy (Thad) Cypher, Jeffrey (Heather) Spyke and Justin Spyke; and her great-grandchildren: Caleb, Caden and Ella Cypher, and Korynne and Cole Spyke.
