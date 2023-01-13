Mrs. Phyllis Ann Simmons, age 82, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids. She was born March 31, 1940, in Big Rapids to Gerald and Iva (Potter) Hull. On August 28, 1964, she married Roger Simmons, and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2017.
Phyllis was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, where she served in the Mary Circle and the Jubilation Choir for many years. She was also the secretary of the North Ottawa Amateur Radio Club. She loved her family, reading and 1,000-piece puzzles, and her cooking and baking will be missed by many. Phyllis was the homecoming queen of the Big Rapids High School Class of 1958.
