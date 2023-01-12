Phyllis Simmons, 82, of Spring Lake died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
- 2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record
- In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'
- Laker wrestlers split senior night matches with Coopersville, Zeeland East
- Rescheduled Drawbridge Classic set for late January
- West Ottawa school bus involved in crash on U.S. 31
- Wine about Winter returns to Grand Haven on Jan. 20
- Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
- Egg-stronomically high: Why egg prices have soared
Most Popular
Articles
- Dreams do come true
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm
- The year they flipped the mirror
- 1st GHHS soccer coach, DuShane, dies
- Ken Erny makes most of his 'gun lap'
- Residents upset as waste-hauler pact takes effect
- Police arrest West Mich. orthodontist on multiple child porn charges
- Update: Suspect in custody following armed standoff in Holland
- Freighter visits port despite shoal
- Truck sought in damage to bike path bridge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government (10)
- County board, Gibbs defend DEI, slogan changes (5)
- Your Views (2)
- A brief history of the Dewey Hill Nativity scene (2)
- Your Views (2)
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’ (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Ottawa County meets again Tuesday; here's what to expect (1)
- Only a minority in the GOP sees Jan. 6 as a sad day, poll finds (1)
- Dreams do come true (1)
- Pray for peace on Earth and give glory to God (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm (1)
- Is the immorality of debt the gravest sin of all? (1)
- Michigan AG looking into new county board actions (1)
- Flahive remembered 28 years later (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- What a twit: Elon Musk’s awful term atop Twitter (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.