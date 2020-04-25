A Drive-By Visitation for Pierce Yonker will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hope Reformed Church on Mercury Drive, Grand Haven, followed by a Service with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. All those attending are required to stay in their vehicles during the visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.

