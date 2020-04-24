Pierce Gregory Yonker, age 17 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born July 26, 2002, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Marty and Michelle (Pierce) Yonker. He attended Grand Haven High School, Class of 2021, and was one of the hardest-working kids in his classes.
Pierce attended Hope Reformed Church and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was very active in outdoor sports, with a particular passion for snowboarding, wakeboarding and skateboarding. Pierce was well-known at the Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl for his motivating snowboarding skills, teaching ability, and his “Go big or go home!” fun-loving “Bring it” attitude. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling. Pierce had a very loving and caring heart and a way with people. He would open up and share his life easily with those around him, and was a good friend and comrade to many.
