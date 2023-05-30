Quentin Lee Van Gelderen, age 35, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Spring Lake, MI.
