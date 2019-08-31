Ms. Rachell Elizabeth Trumpfheller, age 70, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on July 28, 1949, to Harry and Margaret (Phillips) Trumpfheller. Rachel served her country in the U.S. Navy from 1981-1985. Rachel was an active member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed the Humane Society Walk-A-Thon, and was a Salvation Army volunteer.
She is survived by brothers Robert (Ruth Mary) Trumpfheller and Philip (Mary) Trumpfheller; three nieces and one nephew; and her sponsor child, Lucas Francisco.
According to her wishes, no services will be held. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Muskegon.
