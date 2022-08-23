Ralph Lewis Bicknell, age 90, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Holland Hospital. He was born November 20, 1931, in Norton, Kansas, to Laurence and Thora (Edson) Bicknell.
After high school, Ralph joined the Marines and served his country during the Korean War. His service was recognized as he was a recipient of the Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, and rose to the rank of captain. After his service, he worked for Teledyne Continental Motors in their Design and Development division.
